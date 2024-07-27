Trust in the team

It’s a Frederic Vasseur determined to underline his confidence in his men, he presented himself to the microphones of Sky Sports in drawing up an initial assessment of the 2024 World Cup, in the interview given to Carlo Vanzini and Ivan Capelli.

There are many, probably too many, market rumours surrounding Ferrari, which risk destabilising a team of which Vasseur reiterated that he “be very proud of the work done over the last 12 months.”

The French team principal reeled off the indisputable numbers that show a positive sign compared to last year: “If we compare the first 12 races of 2024 with those of 2023, in terms of victories we are 2-0, in terms of podiums 9-1, we are at 60% more points than a year ago”.

The press and the crazy rumors

Vasseur addressed the issue of the market head on: “I have full confidence in this group and I was a little upset to read in the press that we could hire 20 people. This sends a very negative message to the people who work in the company. Because you can imagine that someone who has a position in the team reads in the newspapers that tomorrow he could be replaced: it is not a great motivation. It is certainly not the goal of the team”.

The transalpine manager continued: “We talk about the image of the team and the people we have on the track and in the factory are pushing very hard, and reading that they could be replaced is not correct and damages team spirit”. On nomi of Adrian Newey and Enrico Cardile, Vasseur expressed a concept dear to him, that of the group: “We are over 1000 people and we are talking about one or two individuals, one who could arrive or one who could leave does not change the organization enormously.“. The Ferrari number one then explained that he was completely focused on his mission to bring the red team back to success: “I don’t feel too much pressure. A different matter is the pressure that comes from outside, from the media. Honestly, I don’t read newspapers, I don’t have Instagram, I don’t have Twitter and I don’t watch TV. I’m quite isolated, while the people on the team are more exposed and reading these things doesn’t convey a message of serenity. If you want to do a good job, you have to feel the company’s full trust.”