On social media it is being reported that dozens of gunmen attacked a Mexican Army base in Santa Rosalia, municipality of Camargo, in Tamaulipasin the limits with Nuevo Leon.

According to unofficial reports, the attackers were members of the Northeast Cartel (CDN).

“More than 50 CDN trucks with 50-caliber ammunition attacked the Santa Rosalía base in NuevoLeon #Tamaulipas,” wrote Papanicola0777 on the social network X (formerly Twitter), at almost 8 PM.

They added that federal and state government forces are going to the site to provide support to the items of the Secretary of National Defense that were supposedly being attacked and they called for help, seeing that they were overwhelmed.