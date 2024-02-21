An American Airlines plane flying to Chicago had to turn around after it one of your passengers tried to open a door in mid-flight, US media reported.

(Also: The United States evaluates more restrictive measures for asylum seekers)

In a video broadcast on social networks since Tuesday afternoon, Other travelers are seen preventing the man from turning the handle of one of the exit hatches.

The plane, which took off from the city of Albuquerque, in the southwestern United States, had almost reached 8,000 meters of altitude before turning around.according to air tracking data.

(You can read: Florida: the 3 unknowns of the case of the missing woman in Madrid)

American Airlines Flight 1219 returned without incident to Albuquerque Sunport International Airport, New Mexico, “after the crew reported a disturbance with a passenger,” the US Civil Aviation Regulatory Agency (FAA) said on its website. Web.

30 minutes after departing Albuquerque I was shaken out of my Panda Express and Tequila induced stupor by a man trying to aggressively open the airplane door 4 rows back. Me and 5 other dudes had to wrestle him into the aisle, duct tape his legs, and throw flexi-cuffs on him.… pic.twitter.com/zkrtEveYgQ — The Wonton Don (@DonnieDoesWorld) February 20, 2024

“FAA conducts investigation”he added.

Blaze Ward, one of the passengers, told the network ABC that the man “had already lowered the safety mechanism and was grabbing the lever with both hands.”

(Also: What is the new law against undocumented immigrants that Arizona is planning?)

It was already noticeable “a pressure difference, like a hiss”he said.

One of the passengers who confronted the man was Zach Etkind, host of Barstool Sports' Donnie Does series, who shared footage of the incident on X, writing: “30 minutes after leaving Albuquerque, a man aggressively trying to open the plane door 4 rows back brought me out of my Panda Express and tequila-induced stupor.”

Me and five other guys had to drag him into the hallway, tape his legs, and put flexible handcuffs on him.

“Me and five other guys had to drag him into the hallway, tape his legs and put flexible handcuffs on him,” Etkind added.

Hours later, the presenter shared images of the man being taken off the plane by the police. These show how the agents take him away in handcuffs. And, according to crew members, the man was placed in an empty row of seats in the back of the plane until it landed in Albuquerque.

(You can read: Colombian fell in love with Miami and revealed what he hates about New York: 'I wouldn't return')

An American Airlines spokesperson told dailymail.com: “American Airlines Flight 1219 with service from Albuquerque (ABQ) to Chicago (ORD) returned to ABQ shortly after takeoff due to a cabin disturbance involving a disruptive customer.” “The flight landed safely and local police met the plane upon arrival,” the British media quotes.

One of the scariest days of my life. Flying back home from ABQ and we've been in the air for about 30 minutes and a huge gush of wind comes out of no where. This guy opened the emergency exit door. People were tackling him down and putting him in zip ties. He had to emergency land back. pic.twitter.com/PojFvDU3rS — ＬΛＹＺ (@layzdubz) February 20, 2024

The number of unruly passengers has skyrocketed in recent years in the United States, reaching a record of almost 6,000 incidents in 2021according to FAA figures.

Those numbers fell to about 2,000 incidents in 2022 and 2023.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With information from AFP