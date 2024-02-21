Through the Nintendo Direct dedicated to partners, the announcement came of the first four games created by Xbox Studios arriving on other platforms. In this case we are talking about Grounded, the popular survival game created by Obsidian Entertainment. It will be available on Nintendo Switch from April 16, 2024 via the eShop. Microsoft subsequently confirmed the launch of the game also on PS5 and PS4, on the same day.

Grounded is a game of survival first-person or third-person (whichever you prefer) set in a backyard, where players, reduced to the size of ants by an evil multinational, must explore, build and survive in a vast world full of surprises and dangers like spiders, bees and mantises.

Grounded can be played alone or in the company of three other friends thanks to the cooperative mode. Furthermore, all updates and new content published after the release of the game on PC and Xbox Series If you want to know more here is our review of Grounded.