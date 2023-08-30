Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash, two months into his brief insurrection inside Russia, in a sudden challenge to the authority of President Vladimir Putin.

His spokesmen said on Tuesday that the memorial service was held in secret, and directed “those who wish to see off” the 62-year-old Wagner leader to the Porokhovskoye cemetery in his hometown of St. Petersburg.

Their statement ended media speculation about the place and time of his burial, in light of his funeral, which was shrouded in secrecy.

And there was a wooden cross above his tomb covered with flowers, and two flags, one of which was the Russian tricolor, and the other was the black Wagner flag.

And Russian media quoted anonymous sources as saying that Prigozhin was buried on Tuesday without any announcement, at the request of his family.

Members of the Russian National Guard stood along the fence of the cemetery, directing visitors away after it was closed.

Putin’s spokesman said the president would not attend the ceremony.

In June, the Russian president described the armed rebellion, led by Wagner, as “treason” and a “stab in the back.”