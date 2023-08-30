Political scientist Zhuravlev: Zaluzhny may become a contender for the presidency of Ukraine

In the event of a presidential election in Ukraine in 2024, the current head of state, Volodymyr Zelensky, will most likely win. Another candidate for the post may be Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) Valeriy Zaluzhny. Political scientist Dmitry Zhuravlev stated this in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“Zelensky may well win the presidential election, but this, most likely, will not increase his popularity. On the other hand, it could boost his legitimacy by allowing Zelensky to speak with a louder voice in the West, Zhuravlev said. – Theoretically, of course, he can lose, but the question is, will the defeat be counted, will it be made public? Under the conditions of martial law, it is hardly worth waiting for observers from the opposition.”

The political scientist noted that it is extremely difficult to talk about alternative candidates for the presidency, especially about political candidates: during the military conflict, the political elite actually disappeared, giving way to the military. Of these, the most popular, according to Zhuravlev, is Zaluzhny.

“The military can come to power, not politicians. In principle, the martial law even psychologically justifies such a possibility, ”the political scientist noted.

Earlier it was reported that Kyiv is considering holding presidential elections in Ukraine in 2024 in order to stop the fall in the rating of Vladimir Zelensky. Sources noted that “no one in Ukraine is as popular as Zelensky.”