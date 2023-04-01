Mexico.- Through TikTok, the video that generated controversy went viral, because a mother sent her children to sleep so she could enjoy “something tasty” to eat.

On the TikTok account @meetmykids, the mother shared the video of her children sleeping while she eats fried chickenso that his children were not asking him for a little.

The video earned her more than 319 thousand followers and 4 million likes on her videos, in the comments section, women agreed with her, Since they take care of their children, they also need some rest.

However, the mother also received negative comments for not giving her children some chicken.

Mother is criticized for sending her children to sleep so she can eat chicken

“A mother will always be a mother…she will leave you a bit as you wake up“Commented a follower defending the mother.

“Not my kids, they wake up to the scent,” another user shared.