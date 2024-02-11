Davinson Sanchez is the king of adaptation: he came out of Tottenham of the Premier League, club in which he was mistreated on several occasions for his mistakes, and when he appeared Galatasaray Along the way he left without looking back, to become an undisputed starter, leader of the defense and irreplaceable. Because the opportunities are there for that, not to be missed.

It may be of interest to you: Video | Mayra Ramírez: see her incredible backheel to score her first goal for Chelsea

Now he is living a happy moment, after the 2-0 victory against Istanbul Basaksehir that assured his people the leadership of the Turkish Super League, news that has fans crazy with excitement.

The Colombian started and played 90 minutes in the match that was decided by the Turkish goals Baris Tilmaz and the Belgian Dries Mertens.

How much? A good example is this moment of the soccer players with their children in front of one of the bars in the stadium, imitating the famous bar that cheers on the team during all the games.

Read here: Rodrigo Contreras is the new champion of the Tour Colombia: spectacular!

Several accompanied by the children passed by and the Colombian did not miss the moment with his son Savior:

At one point, the minor seemed shy, but after a few seconds on the playing field, he gained confidence, let go of his father's hand and began to jump and make curious gestures, just like the popular bar at the club. Istanbul.

Also: Nairo Quintana, gregarious in Tour Colombia: he got off his bike and helped Sosa, video

The Colombian has also made progress in the Turkish Cup and prepares for the duel against Sparta Praguethis Thursday Europa Leaguewith the mission of staying at his best to continue advancing in a club that seems, happily, made to measure.

Galatasaray defeated Istanbul Başakşehir and became the leader of the Süper Lig 🇹🇷. After the game, this moment occurred with the children of several players, including Muslera 🇺🇾 and Davinson Sánchez 🇨🇴.❤️pic.twitter.com/Ahhx9x2fMg — VarskySports (@VarskySports) February 10, 2024

SPORTS

With information from Futbolred.

More news in EL TIEMPO