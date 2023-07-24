There have been more than 50 reports of seeing a giant ball of flame in the sky of states: Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Louisiana and Florida.

Eyewitnesses said they saw the bright object fall to the ground like a fireball at dawn last Friday.

An eyewitness in Gulfport, Mississippi, said that the meteorite was amazing and very large.

Other witnesses added that the meteor they saw was bigger and brighter than anything they had seen before.

In New Orleans, Louisiana, an eyewitness said that the magnitude of what he saw made him prepare for a catastrophic event, adding that he was driving when he saw the meteor.

It seemed to him that he was in front of a “mushroom cloud” or “Armageddon” (the term that refers to massive destruction and the end of the world).

Why is the meteor green?