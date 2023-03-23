That says none other than Felipe Massa.

We don’t know to what extent Michael Schumacher things, but at least he still holds the record for the most world titles. Hamilton missed the past two years and this year he can certainly forget an eighth title.

The Verstappen era seems to have finally arrived and with that the Hamilton era comes to an end. That’s just how it goes in Formula 1. Although of course you never know how things will work out. We also did not expect to see Alonso at the front again.

The question is whether Schumi’s record will be broken at all. A former teammate of Schumacher – Felipe Mass – has his say on that. Opposite Image he says that Verstappen currently has the best chance of breaking the record of eight titles.

Max only has two more to his name, but Massa doesn’t see why he shouldn’t win a third. Or a fourth, fifth and sixth. According to the Brazilian, the conditions are optimal for a Red Bull era.

Felipe does not say this because he doubts Lewis’ driving qualities. Massa thinks Hamilton is high: he calls him the best F1 driver ever, along with Schumacher and Senna. The only thing Hamilton needs, according to Massa, is a competitive car, and that is exactly what it lacks.

If the Mercedes were to be fast, it is still questionable whether Hamilton would become champion. There is also someone else with the name George Russell. He finished last year 35 points ahead of Hamilton. This year, Russell was fastest in qualifying twice. So the car is not the only obstacle for Lewis.

