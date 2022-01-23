The Italian, who hadn’t scored in the league since 2017, unlocks the game and also propitiates the third goal. Ramos and Danilo also score for the final 4-0

Double from Verratti and first goal from Ramos. Against Reims, PSG does not miss Neymar, injured, nor Messi, on the bench at the start. It ends 4-0, with a contribution also from Pereira, primed by Mbappé. But the overall impression is positive. Pochettino’s team is finding a more coherent game identity, cultivating personalities to feed in view of the Champions League match in mid-February, against Real Madrid, in the round of 16.

APPROACH – In the first half, however, Reims sold their lives dearly, diligently applying the only possible tactic against so much technical talent. In practice, the guests do not go into immediate pressing, they give up possession – which the PSG in fact brings in the end to 64% -, but wait lurking on their trocar. Where to start on the few recoverable balls. In reality, the Parisian team manages calmly for at least twenty minutes, but only reaches the conclusion from outside with Mbappé (2 ‘) and Di Maria (15’). The first shot on goal, however, is by Reims in the 28th minute, with Locko, not very convinced, who at least shows the possible attack angle for the guests. So Navas, owner instead of the injured Donnarumma, must also be careful on Ekitike’s shots, which are always predictable (35 ‘and 41’). See also Levant goal: Japanese from Italy among phenomena, meteors and highlanders ...

GOALS – If Mbappé burns his right foot again in the 33rd minute, after a nice counterattack maneuver neutralized by Rajkovic, the game unlocks Verratti. Rarity. The blue hasn’t scored in Ligue 1 since 2017, and is released with a left, not his foot, of class on the fly and at the front post, on a tackle won by the anonymous Icardi. Reims tries not to lose the thread in the second half, but perhaps also exhausted by chasing the opponents, ends up collapsing. The fatal shoulder comes from Ramos, the first as a holder at the Parco dei Principi. Arrogant goal, in two halves on Di Maria’s corner (17 ‘): “Very happy – comments the former Real Madrid player – for a goal that rewards the work of these months. I hope there are many others with PSG ”. Then the three points put them safe Verratti, on the development of another corner, and on the suggestion of Messi, framing this time with the right, with a deviation also by Faes (22 ‘) who could thus deny him the authorship of the goal. However, Pereira closes the race, making the most of Mbappé’s assist, who went away at speed on the left wing (30 ‘). For Messi, about twenty minutes, to close the Covid period and start grinding the game in view of Real Madrid. See also Genoa, Shevchenko: "AC Milan's cold goal upset our plans"

