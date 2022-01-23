Monterey, Nuevo Leon. – Governor of Nuevo Leon Samuel Alejandro Garcia Sepulvedaannounced the acquisition of donated vaccines by state authorities TexasUnited States, which will allow vaccinate children and adolescents New Leon against Disease Coronavirus-19 (Covid-19).

According to the president, they will be 500 thousand vaccines of the Pfizer brand granted by the US authorities, which are aimed at the Cross-Border Vaccination Program that will benefit children between the ages of five and 14.

“Today the announcement to Nuevo León is that the Cross-Border Vaccination Program that began last week will allow us to have the logistics to raise 3 thousand to 5 thousand daily vaccinationsevery day, including Saturday and Sunday”, was part of the announcement at the press conference.

Samuel García said that the goal is for Nuevo León to become the first state in Mexico to vaccinate its entire population, by vaccinating five thousand children and adolescents daily, which in three months they can achieve this goal.

García Sepúlveda said that the entity in the north of the country has better vaccination rates than countries in Europe, such as Germany, France and the United Kingdom, likewise, it has 91 percent of its population of legal age vaccinated with at least the first dose and 81 percent with second dose.

Finally, the politician invited the population of Nuevo León to register minors in the Cross-Border Vaccination Program on both the Laredo and McAllen routes, as well as the Colombia Bridge, the latter aimed at public schools and parents of family that take their children in private vehicles.