Attorney General Tarek William Saab announced this Monday night the indictment of human rights defender Rocío San Miguel, accusing her of the crimes of treason, conspiracy, terrorism and association.

Saab reported on the social network

Saab also said that the Public Ministry “will request before the 2nd Counter Terrorism Court a measure of preventive judicial deprivation of liberty against the citizen Rocío del Carmen San Miguel Sosa for the alleged commission of the crimes of treason, conspiracy, terrorism and association among others”.

Tarek William Saab confirmed the arrest of Alejandro Jose Gonzales De Canales Plaza, one of the five relatives from San Miguel who have also been victims of forced disappearance as announced by their lawyers, who knew nothing about the people.

He indicated that for Gonzales De Canales Plaza the Public Ministry will request “a measure of preventive judicial deprivation of liberty for: the alleged commission of the crimes of: Revelation of political and military secrets concerning the security of the nation, obstruction of the administration of justice and association”.

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS