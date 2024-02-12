You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Tarek William Saab, Attorney General of Venezuela.
The Maduro Government assures that San Miguel is involved in acts of conspiracy.
Attorney General Tarek William Saab announced this Monday night the indictment of human rights defender Rocío San Miguel, accusing her of the crimes of treason, conspiracy, terrorism and association.
(Also read: Five relatives of Rocío San Miguel are also missing, lawyers denounce)
Saab reported on the social network
Saab also said that the Public Ministry “will request before the 2nd Counter Terrorism Court a measure of preventive judicial deprivation of liberty against the citizen Rocío del Carmen San Miguel Sosa for the alleged commission of the crimes of treason, conspiracy, terrorism and association among others”.
Tarek William Saab confirmed the arrest of Alejandro Jose Gonzales De Canales Plaza, one of the five relatives from San Miguel who have also been victims of forced disappearance as announced by their lawyers, who knew nothing about the people.
(You may be interested: Who is Rocío San Miguel and why was she detained by the Maduro Government?)
He indicated that for Gonzales De Canales Plaza the Public Ministry will request “a measure of preventive judicial deprivation of liberty for: the alleged commission of the crimes of: Revelation of political and military secrets concerning the security of the nation, obstruction of the administration of justice and association”.
ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN
TIME CORRESPONDENT
CARACAS
