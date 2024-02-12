In Liverpoolcustomers find the best brands and offers, you will not only find high-quality fashion, jewelry, perfumes and watches, but also a wide range of household appliances and, of courseincredible mobile phone options.

We present the 4 cell phones of the mobile operating system based on the Linux kernel and other open source software, cheaper Android from the department store, each one comes with free headphones, so you can enjoy a discount and gift included, Get to know the catalog of the cheapest Androids that Liverpool offers.

Motorola Moto E22 LCD IPS 6.5 Inch Unlocked + Headphones

⦿ Price: $2,199

⦿ Multidimensional sound with the Moto E22's stereo and Dolby Atmos speakers

⦿ With a fluid 90 Hz display, premium design, 16 MP camera system and fingerprint reader

Compaq Q5 4 LCD IPS 6.5 Inch Unlocked + Headphones

⦿ Price: $1,796

⦿ The Compaq Q5 not only powers your life with 64GB + 128GB expandable

⦿ Android 11 for an intuitive experience

⦿ With a powerful 5000mAh battery, professional camera, 6.53-inch HD+ IPS screen

⦿ Security with side fingerprint sensor

Lanix X560 IPS 5 inches Unlocked + Headphones

⦿ Price: $1,458

⦿ The Lanix X560 with 1.3GHz UNISOC SC7731E Quad Cortex-A7 processor delivers performance and clarity on a 5-inch display.

⦿ With 5 MP main and 2 MP front cameras, capture your best moments.

⦿ This smartphone, unlocked and new, comes with headphones.

Lanix X560 IPS 5 inch Unlocked + Honor Choice X3

⦿ Price: $1,425

⦿ With Quad Cortex-A7 processor and 5-inch screen, unlocked and new.

⦿ Receive Honor Choice X3 as a gift.

⦿ Enjoy optimal performance and take incredible photos with its 5 MP main camera.