The Mexican actress Vanessa Guzmanoriginally from Chihuahua and who is 47 years old, reveals in the program 'De Primera Mano' what diseases he was diagnosed with, also how he faces and combats them.

Vanessa Guzmán, who has starred in soap operas on Televisa such as 'Dare to Dream' and 'Aventuras en el tiempo' and 'Soltero con hijas', mentions in the program hosted by Gustavo Adolfo Infante what is happening to her.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

“I was diagnosed with panic and anxiety attacks, They are controlled, I am not on medication, I try to control it as best I can. I can also have high and depressive peaks, people don't know this.”

When to Vanessa Guzman You get those panic or anxiety attacks, the first thing you do is sit down, breathe and try to control yourself, he mentions.

And when he works, Vanessa Guzman It causes despair for many people, he also quotes: “crowd scenes make me uncomfortable, “I know how to control myself, I try not to lose control to prevent those actions from being misinterpreted.”

Regarding what happens to Vanessa Guzmansays that for her it is important “that people understand that these situations I go through are not controllable.”

Vanessa Guzmán, established as an actress and successful in the world of bodybuilding. Instagram photo

Vanessa Guzmán has a consolidated career as an actress, Since the nineties she became known in beauty pageants, studied acting and immediately demonstrated her talent as an actress.

BesidesVanessa Guzman He has a career in the world of bodybuilding, where he has won several awards and recognitions, which he shares on his social networks.

Join our WhatsApp Channel and receive more Celebrity News