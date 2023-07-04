Last week one of the surprise games of Nintendo, 1-2-Switch!, the same thing that users did not see coming, especially since the first part did not finish convincing everyone. And now that many thought that the title would go unnoticed, it seems to be the opposite, since users can use practically any profile image.

In cell phone gameplay, players can choose their icon to display on the screen, and thus, some have not missed the opportunity to put offensive images. Given this, some are concerned, since there is not some type of restriction that puts Nintendoso it will be difficult to coordinate with all the players.

It is worth mentioning, that streaming the game via twitch It can be problematic, since the user who owns the channel must verify the profile images player by player so that there is nothing inappropriate. Although it is more controlled, since the game mode is not online, it is completely local, either using the Joy-Con and cell phones.

Remember that Everybody 1-2-Switch! is now available in nintendo switch.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: The truth is a game that will go unnoticed, since it is mandatory to try its mini games with more people yes or yes. So for those who like solo experiences it’s not a worthwhile purchase.