No more getting off the bus and walking the meters that separate the Murcian district of Cobatillas from the border town of Santomera. The mayors of Murcia and Santomera, José Ballesta and Víctor Martínez, respectively, agreed on Monday to extend the route of the municipal line of the districts of Murcia number 36 so that travelers can continue their journey to the neighboring town.

Santomeranos have been complaining and even staging protests for many months without anyone having given them a solution, as LA VERDAD reported last March. They claimed to be “fed up” with the inflexibility of the bus connections between Santomera and Murcia. “The problem is that to get to Cobatillas we have to walk along the side of the road and one day a car will kill us,” they denounced at the time.

The Autonomous Community has a line, 23, which is served by Movibus, but, according to users, its frequencies and schedules are “insufficient”.

The agreement reached this Monday between both councilors, which will be carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Development and Infrastructure, competent in public transport between municipalities, “has unblocked the problem of public transport that existed in the municipality of Santomera,” he explained. Martínez, adding that the Murcian line will be able to make stops in the neighboring population and the final destination will be the center.

The intention is for the new route of line 36 to come into operation “at the latest” in the month of September. “Before if administrative procedures allow it.” Until now, it has been agreed that there will be a stop on Maestro Puig Valero street (the exact place is yet to be defined), although it is expected that there will be more on the main streets of Santomera, sources from this City Council explain.

“We are taking an important leap in the improvement of regional public transport and, with the agreement reached, we are facilitating the lives of many people who use this means of transport on a daily basis”, stressed the Santomera councilor.

An idea that was seconded by José Ballesta, who indicated that “we have come here to work for the common good and everything that contradicts this does not fall within our political system.” What was raised, he added, “was an absolutely logical and human issue that we are going to resolve immediately.”

José Antonio Martínez, Councilor for Mobility and Sustainability of Santomera, and his Murcian counterpart, José Francisco Muñoz, also participated in the meeting.