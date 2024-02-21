The former reality boy Nicola Porcella made his debut last Monday in the Mexican mega-production 'El amor no tiene recipe', in which he played Kenzo Figueroa. His character is a friend of the protagonist Esteban (Daniel Elbittar) and will also have a romance with Nandy, played by Coco Maximaa trans actress who entered the novel after Wendy Guevara declined to participate.

The performance of the Peruvian actor has pleasantly surprised users on the social network Holidays in Greece', 'Come, dance, quinceañera' and 'I'll meet you again'.

What did users say about Nicola Porcella's debut in 'Love has no recipe'?

Hundreds of Internet users took to social media and expressed their opinion on the debut of Nicola Porcella, 35 years old, in the novel 'Love has no recipe'. Some even shared her comments with a touch of humor.

“Nothing bad. Good for him. Successes”, “It must be recognized that he has improved a lot. It is no longer a door, that is clear”, “he has improved a lot, congratulations! I hope you know how to take advantage of the doors that have been opened for you there,” shared various Internet users. But what else did they say about Porcella?

“Compared to his first performance, he now deserves an Oscar.”

“He has improved a lot, I see him better than Guty Carrera.”

“I felt it was very natural and with a lot of acting maturity, I loved it.”

“Now it’s a revolving door.”

Which Peruvian actress called Nicola Porcella “door” in his early days as an actor?

It all started in 2016, after Nicola Porcella and her partner at the time, Angie Arizaga, shared scenes in the telenovela 'Ven, baila, quinceañera'. One of the actresses who wanted to express her opinion about those performances was Jely Reategui, who described the former reality boy as a “door.”

Jely Reátegui, Peruvian actress. Photo: Jely Reátegui/Instagram

“I didn't think it was good, they're not actors. To me they are like two doors interacting. Nothing happens, they are like two blocks that talk, there is no objective. When I watch the soap opera I choose to skip those scenes because I find them unbearable. “That's not acting.”Jely Reátegui mentioned at that time.

What is the character of Nicola Porcella in the novel that has generated controversy?

After coming in second place on the famous Aztec reality show 'The House of the Famous', Nicola Porcella's career has experienced dizzying growth. Thanks to that role, he had the opportunity to act in the Mexican mega-production 'El amor no tiene recipe'. There he plays Kenzo Figueroa, the loyal friend of the fictional protagonist, Esteban.

Divorced and facing the challenges of co-parenting with his ex-wife, Kenzo's life takes an unexpected turn when he falls in love with a trans woman (Coco Máxima). In the production, both will participate in passionate kissing scenes, which is not very common in soap operas in that country.