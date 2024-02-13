Kleber played 24 minutes off the bench and had five points and as many rebounds during this time. The best throwers at Dallas were once again the two top stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Both scored 26 points each, but Doncic particularly stood out with 15 assists and eleven rebounds. It was the Slovenian's tenth triple-double of the season. After their 31st win of the season, the Mavericks remain in eighth place in the Western Conference.