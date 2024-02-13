Under the camouflage livery that still characterizes the restyling of the Audi S3 there are many new features. The house of the Four Rings has in fact anticipated the facelift of the German compact car, giving a first taste of what will be the most salient points of this total renewal. Starting from the engine that will make the new S3 the most powerful version ever.

Engine improvements

In fact, the first upgrades are under the skin, with the new S Tronic transmission which now adds the torque splitter borrowed directly from the RS3, with the 2.0 four-cylinder engine rising to 333 HP and 420 Nm of torque, with 23 HP and 20 Nm more compared to the current generation. In this way, performance increases further, with the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h taking 4.7 seconds and the electronically limited top speed set at 250 km/h. The engine increases the maximum torque range, which now has a range of 2,100 and 5,500 rpm. The delivery is more brilliant, thanks to the new turbocharger which boasts improved management of the preload of the wastegate actuators, so as to guarantee a significant overboost effect when maximum performance is required and at the same time also offer a constant speed for the turbine partial loads.

The driving dynamics of the new Audi S3

The steering has also been improved, more direct, with the new Audi S3 which now also boasts the new Dynamic Plus driving mode. Returning to the upgrades for the double clutch, on this restyling it has a higher compression force dedicated to odd ratios. At the same time, shifting times at full load are reduced by 50%, while at partial loads the engine speed is automatically increased when engaging the gears, so as to guarantee superior reactivity. Thanks to the torque splitter derived from Audi Sport, the torque between the rear wheels is distributed actively and in a completely variable way, to the advantage of dynamism, directional rigor and a behavior that tends to oversteer. Unlike a classic self-locking rear differential and the integral solution with electro-hydraulic multi-plate clutch at the end of the transmission shaft that was present on the previous generation, this version uses two electro-hydraulic multi-plate clutches: one for each rear half-axle. With a more dynamic pace, when cornering the system distributes the torque between the rear wheels, increasing the thrust on the wheel with greater grip, the one outside the trajectory, preventing the onset of understeer and encouraging, as mentioned, oversteer. In a straight line, the joint action of the clutches guarantees the operation of the quattro all-wheel drive: the torque is directed to both rear wheels.

The new Dynamic Plus

The Audi drive select driving dynamics control integrates the new dynamic plus program thanks to which as much torque as possible is directed to the rear axle, encouraging marked oversteering behaviour. Dynamic plus mode which also involves an even quicker and more aggressive engine delivery curve as well as dedicated calibration of the S tronic transmission. The renewed selective torque management on the individual wheels acts in support of the quattro all-wheel drive: an intelligent software function linked to the operation of the ESC which minimally brakes the wheels inside the trajectory, allowing the thrust to be transferred to the wheels with grip improve. At the same time, the stability control (ESC) of the new Audi S3 integrates the action of the torque splitter: the standard setup is accompanied by the sport configuration, less invasive and automatically active in the dynamic plus driving mode.

New brakes for the Audi S3

To support the increase in performance, the braking system on the new Audi S3 has also been improved, featuring self-ventilating front discs with a larger diameter (357 mm) and thickness (+4 mm). The advantages in terms of power and cooling are accompanied by the adoption of pads with a larger friction surface and new two-piston calipers on the front end. Two new high performance tires in the 235/35 R19 size also make their debut on the S3 restyling. Specifically, the tires supplied by the Japanese specialist Falken promise stability, directional rigor and high grip even in demanding use on the track. The definitive series version of the new Audi S3 will be revealed by the Four Rings brand in the second quarter of 2024.