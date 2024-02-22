Ice hockey: Draisaitl loses eleven-goal spectacle with Oilers
Eleven-goal spectacle without a happy ending: Germany's ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl lost a brilliant NHL game against the Boston Bruins with his Edmonton Oilers. The winning goal to make it 6:5 for the guests in a wild game came in extra time.
Cologne's Draisaitl (68 scorer points so far) didn't score against the current top team in the East. Nevertheless, the Oilers are still on target in the fight for the play-offs as sixth in the Western Conference. The top eight qualify for the knockout rounds.
The second German NHL crack in action on Thursday night was JJ Peterka. The runner-up world champion won 3-2 with the Buffalo Sabers against the Montreal Canadiens. However, the chances of making the play-offs are only theoretical; only three teams have a worse record in the Eastern Conference.
