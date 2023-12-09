Donald Trump surpasses Joe Biden for the first time in projections for next year’s presidential election, a Wall Street Journal poll shows. THE Consensus for the incumbent president is at its lowest since his term began, only 37 percent, since and 61 percent of the people interviewed overall view his person unfavorably. Less than 30 percent of those interviewed have a positive opinion of “Bidenomics”, the comprehensive economic policy promoted in recent years by the President.

Biden trails Trump by 4 percentage points, 43 percent to 47, in a possible two-person race. Trump’s lead grows by six percentage points, 37 against 31 percent, if other candidates were to present themselves who, together, could get 17 percent of the votes, with the former Democrat now independent Robert Kennedy who, alone, would total 8 percent.

Only 23 percent of voters believe Biden’s policies have improved their lives53 percent say they have been damaged by it. Half of voters, however, say that Trump’s policies when he was in the White House were helpfulwith 37 percent thinking the opposite.