interviewRecently Michael Mols (52) had to take a hard blow. The former striker of FC Utrecht, Glasgow Rangers and Feyenoord turned out to have a brain tumor. Now the Amsterdammer is looking ahead cheerfully again. “I wish everyone in the world the happiness that I experience.”
Dennis van Bergen
Latest update:
2:36 PM
