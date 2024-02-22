The United States has launched an unprecedented accusation against Takeshi Ebisawaa prominent member of the Japanese Yakuza, for his alleged participation in the trafficking of nuclear material from Burma.

The accusation includes attempt to sell plutonium to Iran for the purpose of making nuclear weaponsas reported by the Department of Justice in a statement.

The 60-year-old man, previously arrested in Manhattan on charges related to narcotics and weapons trafficking in April 2022now faces a series of serious accusations that could lead to life in prison.

A dangerous plot revealed



“It is horrifying to imagine the consequences if these efforts had succeeded”said Deputy Attorney General Matthew Olsen, underscoring the seriousness of the plot dismantled by authorities.

According to the research, Ebisawa was incited by the leader of a Burmese insurgent group to negotiate the sale of nuclear materialwith the intention of using the proceeds to acquire military weapons.

An undercover agent of the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), posing as a representative of an Iranian general interested in developing nuclear weapons, managed to infiltrate the negotiations.

The dangerous encounter in Thailand



The potential crime scene was a hotel room in Thailand, where Ebisawa's accomplices showed the undercover agent two containers of uranium oxide ('yellowcake'), used in the production of fuel and nuclear weapons. Thanks to the collaboration of the Thai authorities, The containers were intercepted and sent to a laboratory in the United States for analysis.

The tests confirmed the presence of uranium, plutonium and thorium in the samples, with the plutonium identified as pure enough to be used in the manufacture of nuclear weapons, according to the Department of Justice.

Condemnation of the depravity of traffickers

“This is an extraordinary example of the depravity of drug traffickers who operate with complete indifference to human life,” commented Anne Milgram, director of the DEA, emphasizing the seriousness of the case and its implications for global security.

Ebisawa, for his part, He now faces seven criminal charges.several of which carry a possible sentence of life imprisonment, thus marking a milestone in the fight against trafficking in nuclear material and its deadly consequences.

