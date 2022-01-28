Friday, January 28, 2022
Uruguay won in Asunción and moved Colombia to the playoff zone

January 28, 2022
Luis Suarez

Suárez celebrates with Uruguay.

The charrúas defeated Paraguay as visitors in the tie.

A goal from Luis Suárez in the 50th minute was enough for the Uruguayan team to defeat Paraguay 0-1 this Thursday in Asunción and re-enter the direct qualifying zone for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

La Celeste, who began the fifteenth day of the South American qualifiers in seventh place with 16 points, now provisionally occupies fourth with 19 and celebrates its evident football recovery in coincidence with Diego Alonso’s debut on the bench.

Paraguay mortgaged its slim chances of reaching Qatar by being parked with 13 in the same penultimate position. The South American World Cup teams grant four direct places and the fifth place the right to play a playoff. At the moment they have ensured their presence in Qatar, Brazil and Argentina.

The order of the classification may change this Friday when the teams that had been occupying the fourth and fifth positions are measured in Barranquilla. Colombia, which has 17 points, receives Peru, which follows with the same income but a lower scoring balance. On the sixteenth and penultimate day, which will be played on February 1, the Paraguayan team will visit the Brazilian team, and the Uruguayan team will receive Venezuela.

ADVANCE
EFE

