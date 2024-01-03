It has only been four months since the model Emily Pellegrini opened its headquarters and has generated income of more than $10,000 selling erotic content online.

She keeps receiving invitations and messages from athletes and billionaires who want a date, but the reality is that it doesn't exist.

(We recommend you read: Barranquilla will lose the venue of the 2027 Pan American Games)

The story

“Although her attractive smile and voluptuous body drive thousands crazy in photos and videos, she is not a real person, but rather a woman created with Artificial Intelligence,” says an article in contexttucuman.com.

“I asked ChatGPT what the average guy's dream girl is and she said long brown hair and long legs, so I made her exactly like she said. Her goal was to make her likeable and attractive. He wanted to keep it as real as possible,” her creator declared to the British newspaper DailyMail.

(You can also read: Rohan Dennis: the dark background of the ex-cyclist suspected of killing his wife)

He added: “At first I worked 14 to 16 hours a day with her to really figure out which Emily shows work well for her face, body and videos. Now I work eight hours every day of the week.”

He himself was surprised by the woman's success, but he said that the number of messages is incredible.

Not believing

“It is very different who contacts her and where. Through Instagram direct messages there are really famous people, such as footballers, billionaires, MMA fighters and tennis players. They believe she is real. “They invite her to Dubai to meet and eat in excellent restaurants,” she revealed and slipped that one of those men “knew Cristiano Ronaldo,” but did not provide names. Despite this, she said that a German soccer player sent her a message asking: “How is it possible that such a beautiful lady doesn't have a boyfriend?” and asking for her phone number.

“There was a moment when I thought, 'What the hell is happening?'” he said, saying the idea was to recreate images from anywhere in the world and it has surpassed any real model.

“It really feels like a double life. But I don't really want to be public. I don't want to be on the internet as an influencer who has to make videos every day showing everything he eats and does. It’s just not my thing,” she commented.

(Rafael Nadal put an end to a year of ordeal and came back with everything)

More news