It has been Ana Obregón's happiest Christmas since her son died in 2020, thanks to the birth of little Ana Sandra. A good moment that has been marred by controversy when it emerged that the actress would not have donated the profits of the book 'The Shrew Boy' and several exclusives to the Aless Lequio Foundation, as she herself had promised. . Some information with which the biologist has also been very upset and which she has described as false.

Regarding the copyright of the book, Ana has explained that the balance of copies sold is not done until the end of the fiscal year, so the donation corresponding to the books sold will not be made until March of this year. in 2023. Regarding his contributions, he specified that between the exclusives and the purse he raffled off from his mother, he has given the entity more than 50,000 euros, which will be used to finance clinical trials and research for the fight against cancer.

However, as the hours passed, he did acknowledge that he had not handed over the money for all the exclusives: «I have donated some exclusives. Not all because now I have a mouth to feed,” he explained to journalist Lorena Vázquez, collaborator of the 'Espejo Público' program.

Furthermore, the actress has shown her displeasure about the origin of this information, going so far as to point it at Alessandro Lequio at first since both have access to the foundation's accounts. «Everything is totally false. “I don't know where this information comes from because only Alessandro and I know the foundation's accounts,” she wrote to the journalist Paloma Barrientos in 'TardeAR' while she defended her daily dedication to the cause of entity.

The silence of Lequio



This is not the first time that money and Ana and Alessandro's commitment to the foundation have been discussed. In February of last year, the official presentation of the organization was made in an event with Ana Obregón as the protagonist. «One of your dreams, Aless, is now reality. Finally you will help as I wanted from heaven,” the actress and producer said then.

An event in which the absence of Alessandro Lequio was very notable. However, the Italian did not hesitate to defend himself against criticism that accused him of a lack of commitment by making public the large donation he had made: “I have supported the cause with four million euros.” A few words with which he settled the controversy and returned to his usual silence: “I need not to speak anymore, I have made comments due to pressure, but I prefer to remain silent,” he concluded.