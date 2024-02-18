The Uruguayan Luis Suarez made an unusual confession of his frustrated signing for the real Madrid to be the replacement of the French Karim Benzema, who in 2014 was quite discussed in the Chamartín club.

In the program Tablerecorded in Miami, where he currently plays Luis Suarez, The player spoke about how the episode of the defender's bite Giorgio Chiellini, during the Brazil World Cup 2014, It brought him more consequences than a four-month suspension from grass.

Luis Suárez, Atlético forward.

He said he could have signed for the real Madrid and not for him Barcelonaafter an excellent stage in the Liverpool during the 2013/2014 season.

He explained why the transfer failed: “My agent was talking to the Real Madrid. Before the 2014 World Cup, Real Madrid wanted to sign me and everything was going well… They were thinking of selling to Benzema to Arsenal, everything was done.”

And he added: “When the world he entered Barça in the race and I obviously preferred Barça. With the story of the bite, the interest of real Madrid It decreased and Barça became more interested… Anyway, I had both options and I chose Barça because it was my dream,” said the player.

Luis Suárez biting Chiellini.

The Uruguayan bit Giorgio Chiellini in full worldduring a match against Italy, which earned him a four-month ban and was therefore paralyzing for the whites.

The incident occurred in the group stage game of the World Cup between Uruguay and Italy. The Fifa sentence was forceful and was revealed days after the 'Charrúa' attack.

The sentence was suspension for nine official matches with the Uruguay national team. In addition, they prohibited him from exercising “any kind of activity related to football” for four months.

Luis Suárez during his last game with Gremio at home. See also Fabio Capello and Brunello Cucinelli, comparison on beauty: from Real to cashmere

The footballer was prohibited from training with him Barcelona after his signing and could not go to official matches in a football stadium. After overcoming the sanction, Suárez won all the titles he could with the Catalan club, including the 2015 Champions League.

One more fact, although there are not many doubts: Miami will, indeed, be your definitive experience. “He Inter Miami It will be my last club, my family already knows that. I don't have a date yet, but this is the last step. I am prepared for this final challenge, but burnout is inevitable. I want to have a certain quality of life,” he admits.

