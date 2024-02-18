This Sunday the Johan Cruyff Arena he surrendered to the Mexican soccer player, Edson Alvarezwho after almost a year returned to what was his home to receive a tribute from the fans Ajaxthis for having been a fundamental element for the Amsterdam team's last titles.

Edson Álvarez was invited by the Ajax board to return to the Netherlands to give him a farewell worthy of the greatness of his time with the team and they used the duel of the Eredivisie between Ajax and the NEC to surrender to the presence of the now West Ham player of the Premier League.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Before the start of the match, the Mexican jumped onto the field of play where the fans completely devoted themselves to him with shouts, cheers and the occasional blanket with the Mexican's celebrations. Some of the blankets had messages like “Your home forever, Edson Álvarez“, which caused the América youth squad to cry.

Through the Ajax networks you could see the moment where the “Machín” greeted each of the elements of his former club. Álvarez had this moment almost a year after his departure as part of the official farewell since in the summer market of 2023 things

They happened so quickly that there was no time for him or the fans to say goodbye officially.

The fans on social networks quickly became present asking that the Mexican be registered again so that he could play with them again. Many confessed that they miss him. During his time in the Netherlands he earned affection and respect with his performances, despite criticism from former team figures.

Edson Álvarez arrived at Ajax in 2019, since then he played a total of 147 games in the Netherlands alone, he also played in the Champions League and Europa League. He scored 13 goals despite not being a striker and gave 6 assists. In terms of titles he added a Dutch Cup and 2 Eredivisie.