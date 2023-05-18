King Mohamed VI of Morocco chaired this Monday at the Royal Palace of Rabat the presentation of the first vehicle from a car manufacturer in this country, as well as a prototype of a hydrogen car developed by a Moroccan.

However, the looks were not stolen by the impressive and modern vehicle, but the physical change of the Moroccan monarch.

During the presentation of the car manufactured by the Neo Motors company, Mohamed VI had his public reappearance after several months without appearing before the cameras or his loyal followers. The monarch looks much thinner compared to his figure years back.

King Mohamed VI of Morocco is not recognized for his constant appearances, quite the contrary. The Alaouite monarch has spent several moments in isolation of the public gaze on different occasions; he even spent more than six months outside his country last year.

Mohamed VI ascended to the throne on July 30, 1999, when he was 35 years old.

The monarch, who will turn 60 in August, has failed to fulfill his responsibilities at various events and meetings with senior foreign officials due to his absences, including the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez.

With his reappearance this Monday, May 15, at the presentation event of a Moroccan-made car project, suspicions arise about his state of health.

Since his return to Morocco in March, the Alawite king has only been seen twice. Now, Mohamed VI with an extremely slimmer appearance compared to his figure in previous yearshas raised hypotheses and brought to light his previous health complications.

His health complications date back to 2009, when he had a noticeable weight gain and two heart operations. Palace sources have revealed that Mohamed VI suffers from COPD, a lung disease chronic obstructive disease that affects breathing and causes airflow obstruction.

santiago venera

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME