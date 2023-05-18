General Gustavo Henrique Dutra de Menezes participates in the meeting held this Thursday at the Legislative Chamber of the Federal District

The CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of anti-democratic acts carried out by the CLDF (Legislative Chamber of the Federal District) receives this Thursday General Gustavo Henrique Dutra de Menezes, who headed the CMP (Military Command of the Planalto) in the acts of 8 January.

The military was exonerated by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) for allegedly protecting extremists who invaded the buildings of the Three Powers.

