For those who have recently separated from a partner and like sad music, this may be your opportunity. A company in the United States is looking to hire someone recently separated to listen to this music for twenty-four hours for a payment of US$1,100.

The “DJ of Heartache”, which translates as “DJ of the broken heart”, You must listen to breakup songs of all time and report if they met their objectivewhether it was allowing you to delve into your emotions, remind you of the worst about your ex or help you move on, explains the vacancy posted by FinanceBuzz.

“We will pay US$1,100 to the DJ of the broken heart to listen to some of the most famous hits of heartbreakcatalog your reactions and help us compile an elite breakup playlist,” says the finance company.

The job position is created thinking about how expensive it is to get back on track after a breakup. “We estimate that it takes at least $1,100 to recover from a breakup.”indicates the site, which highlights that “studies show that breakups are more frequent with the arrival of the new year, and that breakup season reaches its peak in March.”

“Between now and April, thousands of couples will break up, causing them incalculable anguish and economic pain,” the vacancy states, so having a list of songs on hand that helps overcome the pain can be of great help. aid. To complete the task, listen to twenty-four hours of heartbreak songs and make your list, the broken heart DJ will have two weeks.

According to the publication, more love relationships end in March.

Requirements to win US$1,100 for listening to breakup songs in the United States



To choose your broken heart DJ, FinanceBuzz It only has a few requirements: Requests people over eighteen years of age, who have just gone through a breakup and who are willing to listen to twenty-four hours of music. “We are looking for someone who has recently gotten out of a relationship to listen to breakup songs. Whether it's Taylor, Olivia, Conan or Lewis, we know that a good breakup song can help heal the heart. Plus, we want to help heal someone's portfolio at the same time,” the company says.

How to apply to earn US$1,100 listening to music in the United States?



Applicants must reside in the United States and apply through the finance site. When filling out the application they will have to answer some questions such as where they live and if they have just ended a relationship. In addition, they should tell a little about who they are and why they think they are perfect for the position.

The deadline to apply is February 14 at midnight Eastern Time. Within the next two weeks, the company will select the ideal candidate and notify them of their new position as Broken Heart DJ by email. He will then have two weeks to dedicate himself to listening to heartbreak songs and completing the assignment.