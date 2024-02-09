“The research reveals a certain confusion and imperfect knowledge of the problem. Smoking represents one of the greatest risks to health and causes diseases. The information must also be precise in the general practitioner, because it has a more directly with the patient and can explain the damage from smoking more clearly”. This was stated by Vincenzo Montemurro, member of the board of directors of the Italian Society of Cardiology (Sic), today in Rome, at the presentation of the survey on consumers, Italian doctors and innovative combustion-free products, carried out by the Piepoli Institute in collaboration with the Association of Adiconsum consumers and commissioned by Philip Morris Italia.

“From the research it emerged that we often do not go beyond the question 'how many cigarettes do you smoke' – continued Montemurro – Among European countries, Italy has very high percentages of smokers and the health system cannot underestimate the issue of smoking, together to stroke and hypertension. Scientific societies can also do more. It is necessary to open a space for harm reduction, and they are doing so with congressional initiatives”, he concluded.