United States | Another lawsuit against rapper Diddy: the producer accuses of sexual harassment

According to the BBC, this is already the fifth lawsuit in which Combs is accused of sexual crimes.

Male the music producer accuses the US rapper Sean Combs sexual harassment and forced sex. Combs, who has changed his stage name several times, is known by names such as Puff Daddy, Diddy and P. Diddy.

The lawsuit filed in New York is covered by several media, among others BBC and CNN.

The producer worked and traveled with Combs in 2022-2023. Among other things, the men worked on Combs' latest record The Love Album: Off the Grid (2023).

According to the producer, Combs, among other things, pressured him to get prostitutes and have sex with them. According to the producer, Combs used to drug the guests of his parties, for example, and there were also underage girls at the Love album parties, according to the indictment.

On one occasion, according to the indictment, the producer had woken up naked and confused, with two prostitutes and Combs. The producer suspected that he had been drugged.

According to the man, Combs also groped and sexually touched him several times.

The man is demanding 30 million dollars in damages. Combs' lawyer has denied the new allegations and called the producer a liar. According to the lawyer, the producer is trying to “make headlines with invented events and Combs' name”.

In November 2023, Combs and his ex-girlfriend settled a lawsuit in which the woman accused Combs of rape and physical abuse.

Other lawsuits are still pending. Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Combs can be considered one of rap's most influential producers and musicians.

He has released five albums, the first of which was already a hit: released in 1997 No Way Out album has sold more than seven million copies in the United States alone.

Combs, 54, is a three-time Grammy winner. He founded the successful Bad Boy Records label in 1993.