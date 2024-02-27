Amorebieta and Albacete They tied 1-1 this Sunday in Lezama in an even match between both teams, with one time for each, Unai Bustinza's own goals; However, the result took a back seat after the chilling image that left a strong foul on Eneko Jauregi.

Around the 11th minute of the second half, the forward was strong to dispute a loose ball with the Brazilian center back. Kaiky Fernandes, with misfortune that one of the studs stuck in his leg.

The defender pierced the tibia of his left leg with the heels of his boots and caused a chilling cut. After entry, Jauregi He lowered his stocking and realized the seriousness of the fault and the depth of the wound.

The doctors entered the field, under the impression of several players, and the Spaniard had to be replaced: he did not manage to play 15 minutes of the game, he entered at the beginning of the second half.

“A deep wound in the pretibial area of ​​the left leg. After a first treatment by the club's medical services on the field itself, the striker was transferred to the hospital. After his examination in the operating room, internal and external sutures were performed to close the wound”, was the medical report of the Amorebieta about the gunner's injury.

The Spanish footballer will be out for about two months due to the injury to his tibia. “When I saw it, I simply asked the doctor if I couldn't continue playing like this,” Eneko said in an interview with the newspaper El Correo.

“When he told me no, well, I accepted it and left shitting on everything,” explained the player who, incredibly, limped to the locker room and without any major signs of pain. “Everyone has told me the same thing today, now wait whatever it takes to close and everything. I hope not much,” he said after the thirteen stitches he received.

