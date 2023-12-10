Amr Obaid (Cairo)

The “Premier League” maintained the state of unlimited excitement that the “top struggle” is experiencing in the current period, as Aston Villa managed to inflict a second defeat on Arsenal, removing it from the top and giving it to Liverpool, which narrowly won over Crystal Palace, and the “Lions” approached the English summit very closely, putting “His eye is on the title,” according to what The Observer newspaper wrote on its cover, after an “exciting” night, as usual, in the 16th round, which also witnessed a “stunning” defeat for Manchester United at home to Bournemouth for the first time.

The Telegraph reported that the Old Trafford fans booed, attacking the “weak United United,” as it described it, stressing that Aston Villa entered the title race with full force after “dumping the Gunners.” As for “Star Sports,” it said that Ten Hag, who harshly criticized his players, He is the biggest loser on that night in which the pride of the “devils” was buried, and she indicated that he is currently standing near the door of departure awaiting the outcome of the “decisive” confrontation with Bayern Munich.

Despite Bavarian’s advantage in Europe, it is not better off than United in the local battle, as Bild described its “five-point” defeat in Frankfurt as “the fall that set fire to the Bavarian Christmas tree,” and wrote within its pages that the rain did not fall. At the Dutch Bank Park stadium, it even scored Tuchel’s goal 5 times, and reports were published about that match, which were titled with harsh words such as “an embarrassing fall” and “humiliation” for Bayern.

Real Madrid was also subjected to “braking” in “La Liga,” according to the headline of the newspaper “Marca,” while “AS” wrote on its cover that Bellingham cannot do all the things alone, and said that the English star scored his 16th goal this season, but a goal from… Real Betis ruined everything, and Isco almost brought down his former team, but the goal frame saved “Real” in the 90th minute, and of course the Catalan newspapers expressed their happiness at stopping “Real”, as “Mundo Deportivo” wrote that he walked over thorns in the “Viamarín” stadium. While “Sport” said that “Merengue” lost two influential points.

While the Italian newspapers celebrated the “giant” Inter Milan, which “La Gazzetta” wrote about the splendor of what it offers in “Calcio”, and “Corriere dello Sport” said that its machines never stop after he scored his 37th goal in 15 matches, the French newspapers expressed their dissatisfaction with The level of Paris Saint-Germain, despite its victory over Nantes, as “L’Equipe” headlined its cover with “Limited success before the big battle,” and said that “the Princes” owe the credit to a late goal from Kolo Mwani, but anxiety has become great before the unmissable confrontation against… Dortmund is European, while “Le Figaro” gave the team a rating of only 4.5 in that match, as it believes that Mbappe is not performing as expected at all!