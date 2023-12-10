Egypt goes to the polls for presidential elections. Voting operations will continue for three days, until next Tuesday. The victory of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, for a third term, is taken for granted in the elections affected by the conflict between Israel and Hamaswith thousands of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip crowded at the Rafah crossing, and serious internal problems, with the country in economic crisis.

‘Challenging’ al-Sisi are Farid Zahran, of the left-wing opposition Social Democratic Party, Abdel-Sanad Yamama, who represents the Wafd Party, and Hazem Omar, candidate of the People’s Republican Party.

The polling stations, more than 9,300 throughout Egypt, are open from 9am (8am in Italy) to 9pm local time. Those entitled to it, according to local media, are around 67 million. Official results are expected to be announced on December 18.