The Argentine Unión and the Brazilian Fluminense equalized 0-0 in a match for the fifth date of Group H of the Copa Sudamericana 2022, jPlayed this Thursday at the 15 de Abril stadium in Santa Fe (province of the same name, center-east).

With this result, after completing five dates, the Colombian Junior commands with 10 points, followed by Unión, with 9, while Fluminense adds 8, and the eliminated Oriente Petrolero (0) completes the table.

(Also read: Egan Bernal returns to the fray: he continues with his political trills)On the last date, in a definition with the three teams in contention, Junior will receive Union in Barranquilla on Thursday 26th, and at the same time, Fluminense will visit Oriente Petrolero in Santa Cruz de la Sierra.

This was the match between Unión and Fluminense

Union tried a little more at the beginning, with the idea of ​​having a dynamic game, and trying to get to Fluminense from the sides, and in those first minutes he had his only arrivals of the first half, in a cross from Alvez that Luna Diale He headed high, and in an overflow by Roldán that Fábio controlled when Alvez came through the middle just to define.

The Rio de Janeiro team passed the hot flash and began to play the game at a more tiring and leisurely pace, and with the management of the midfield they had much more of the ball, with 63 percent possession. But, at the same time, it was difficult for ‘Flu’ to reach the visiting area, because Ganso was imprecise in the passes, Luiz Henrique was contained, and only the quick-moving Cano managed to find some spaces, and it was the Argentine striker who caused the first visitor arrival, with a cross that Mele saved with courage when Luiz Henrique arrived alone.

The match began to burn out with a team from Rio de Janeiro that could not find ways to unbalance, too lukewarm in their attempts, while Unión woke up only after 60 minutes, when Luna Diale tried with a frontal bombardment that forced an effort by Fábio to pull it over.

The visit had its last chance in a left-footed shot from mid-range by Luiz Henrique, just wide, but in the last minutes it was all Union, who scratched the victory in a left-footed shot by Luna Diale very close to the right corner, in the clearest chance of the game. venue throughout the night.

(In other news: Luis Díaz: reveal astronomical figures of his price in Liverpool)

This is how Junior’s accounts were to classify

The zero complicated both, because Fluminense no longer depends on itself, and Unión will be forced to win in Barranquilla to stay with the classification to the round of 16.

The team led by Juan Cruz Real will qualify for the round of 16 if they win. I could also advance with a draw, if Fluminense does not beat Oriente Petrolero by more than five goals.

SPORTS

with AFP