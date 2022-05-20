Space company SpaceX paid a quarter of a million dollars (236,000 euros) in 2018 to a flight attendant who accused owner and multi-billionaire Elon Musk of transgressive behavior. Musk would have touched the woman during a flight and showed his penis, news site Insider writes based on documents and conversations with indirectly involved. He would also have promised the woman a horse in exchange for an erotic massage.

