Umm Al Quwain (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, was briefed on the plans, programs and achievements of the Ministry of Community Development, which aim to enhance family cohesion, which is concerned with providing distinguished social services that meet the needs and requirements of families and children and support the social development process at the state level.

His Highness, during his reception in his office at the Emiri Diwan, yesterday, His Excellency Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, stressed the importance of the role played by the ministry in promoting social welfare, family cohesion and community cohesion and supporting the development process. His Highness directed the ruler of Umm Al Quwain to pay attention and upgrade the services provided by the Ministry of Community Development in order to consolidate the approach of rational leadership that puts the people at the forefront of its priorities.

For her part, His Excellency Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid thanked and appreciated His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, for his support of the Ministry of Community Development’s plans, which enhances the Ministry’s role in promoting social work, through the development of integrated policies and the provision of distinguished social services that meet The needs and requirements of families and children in the country.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Financial Supervision Department in Umm Al Quwain, Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Department of Tourism and Antiquities in Umm Al Quwain, Nasser Saeed Al Talay, Director of the Emiri Court, Rashid Mohammed Ahmed, Director of Ceremonies at the Emiri Diwan, and Moza Al Akraf Al Suwaidi. Undersecretary of the Ministry of Community Development.