Juma Al Nuaimi (Abu Dhabi)

The Abu Dhabi Court of Cassation ruled, in a case of a dispute and assault on a girl, to oblige the accused to pay 300,000 dirhams, in compensation for the material and moral damages she sustained, which was proven according to medical reports and represented the assault on the integrity of her body and her need for psychological rehabilitation and the pain, grief and sorrow that befell her. Her dignity, post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety, and what was proven in the papers that she is being treated for depression and anxiety, pursuant to Article 183/1 of the Civil Procedure Code.

A complainant had filed a lawsuit against a person who assaulted her in different parts of her body, which led to the complainant falling into a state of psychological depression and anxiety, which prompted her to demand that the aggressor be obliged to pay material and moral compensation, which was with the lawsuit.