Captured Kindyuk: the command ordered the Armed Forces of Ukraine to save ammunition for the counteroffensive

Volodymyr Kindyuk, a soldier of the 100th Territorial Defense Brigade, who was captured, said that the command ordered the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) to save ammunition in the Kremensk direction for a counteroffensive. His words lead RIA News.

According to him, the military was given five magazines for a machine gun for a day when they were heading to positions, since “there are not many cartridges.”

“And there was special attention – to shoot only single shots in order to shoot fewer rounds, because you need to save money on the counteroffensive, shoot only with aimed ones,” Kindyuk said.

The prisoner of war added that the Ukrainian military did not believe in the success of the counteroffensive, since only the mobilized remained in positions, there were no regular soldiers and officers.

Earlier, former adviser to Leonid Kuchma, Oleg Soskin, said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was not coping with his duties, and statements in Kyiv about an impending counteroffensive were far from reality.