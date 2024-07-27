Algeria (dpa)

The French press unanimously agreed that the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics was a success, as it was wonderful, dazzling, and free of annoying events, despite the heavy rain that seemed like a heavy guest.

The famous specialized newspaper “L’Equipe” described the event as a “wonderful party”, referring to the sports and singing celebrities who left their mark, such as Zinedine Zidane, Rafael Nadal, Teddy and Celine Dion, before confirming that “the celebration was stronger than the rain”.

As for the best-selling newspaper in France, Ouest France, it talked on its front page about the party.

“Big,” she said, noting that “the harsh and unpredictable weather did not prevent the Games from setting Paris on fire.”

The newspaper “Le Parisien” chose the title “Dazzling”, while the right-wing “Le Figaro” noted what it called “a magical night and a wonderful party.”

“In a storm,” wrote Libération, referring to the rain and vandalism of the high-speed rail network that preceded the opening ceremony.

As for Le Monde, it confirmed that “it is time for sports” after its great praise for the opening ceremony.

Although he admitted that the rain spoiled the joy of some, the website “20 Minutes” highlighted that the opening ceremony was a success overall, as there was a mix of tradition and modernity.