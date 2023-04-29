Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band have exhibited their power this Friday night in a concert at the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona with sold out tickets attended by some 60,000 people and with which they kick off their tour of Europe .

Hello Barcelona, ​​hello Catalonia! One, two, three, four”, he shouted as he went on stage with the first chords of ‘No surrender’, a greeting matched by an outburst of applause from the audience and characterized by an energy that he has maintained throughout the concert, which has lasted three hours.

Surrounded by the musicians of his powerful band and wearing black from head to toe, ‘The Boss’ (El Jefe) has inaugurated the repertoire with ‘Ghosts’ and ‘Letter to you’, from his album ‘Letter to you’ (2020). , and has continued to review hits such as ‘Prove it all night’, from the album ‘Darkness on the edge of town’ (1978).

On stage he has been accompanied by the guitars and voices of Stevie Van Zandt, Nils Lofgren and Patti Scialfa –the latter, Sprinsteen’s wife–; Roy Bittan on piano and synthesizer; Charlie Giordano on keyboards; bassist Garry Tallent; drummer Max Weinberg; saxophonist Jake Clemons and Soozie Tyrell on violin, guitar and vocal accompaniment.

He has continued to conquer the public with other great hits such as ‘The promised land’ and ‘Out in the street’, during which the musicians exuded virtuosity, followed by ‘Kitty’s back’ and a version of ‘Nightshift’ by The Commodores, during the one who has left her guitar and has danced complicitly with the first rows of attendees.

In front of an enthusiastic and dedicated audience, with thousands of people who have lined up in front of the venue since Thursday, Springsteen has shared ‘Human touch’, ‘The E Street Shuffle’ and ‘Mary’s place’, and to introduce it he has shouted: «Catalonia , Barcelona! We esteem, we esteem, we esteem! (We love you, we love you, we love you!).

«Living the ‘here’ and the ‘now’»



The show has continued in style when the musicians have joined forces for the version of ‘Pay me my money down’, original by The Weavers, to then thrill with ‘Last man standing’, which Springsteen has introduced recalling his beginnings in the music and highlighting “the importance of living in the ‘here’ and the ‘now'”.

“I’ll take you here until the end”, he confessed, touching his chest when singing ‘Backstreets’, and he has continued to captivate the public by covering ‘Because the night’ by Patti Smith, an occasion that Stevie Van Zandt has taken advantage of to reign in the Estadi with a powerful and long guitar solo, followed by ‘She’s the one’, ‘Wrecking ball’ and the epic ‘The rising’.

In the image above, Bruce Springsteen (right), with guitarist Steven Van Zandt; Below, a general view of the singer’s fans fully delivered during the concert; finally, the stage with the image of the singer in the foreground seen on a giant screen.



Reuters / Efe





The crowd of attendees has gone crazy with the first bars of ‘Badlands’ and with the introductory harmonica of the exciting ‘Thunder Road’, sealed by Jake Clemons showing off his mastery of the sax, and ‘The Boss’ has faced the final stretch of the night with the highly anticipated ‘Born in the USA’ and ‘Born to run’.

And after saving ‘Glory days’ and ‘Dancing in the dark’ for the final fireworks, he has sealed the night in style by throwing a party with his band for ‘Tenth Avenue freeze-out’ and with an acoustic and intimate version of ‘I ‘ll see you in my dreams’, and before leaving the stage he has vindicated the E Street Band as “legendary”.

Repeat at the Olímpic this Sunday



It is the first of the two concerts that he will offer in the Catalan capital, where he will perform again on Sunday the 30th -also with sold-out tickets-, and has been attended by personalities such as the former president of the United States, Barack Obama, his wife, Michelle Obama, and filmmaker Steven Spielberg, who touched down in the city on Thursday and visited various landmarks ahead of the concert.



Bruce Springsteen, the ‘Boss’, says goodbye to his fans after his first concert of this European tour in Barcelona, ​​a city to which he has not returned since 2016.



A. Garcia / Efe







With this concert, Springsteen, 73, returns to Barcelona seven years after performing at the Camp Nou as part of his ‘The River’ tour, and he does so the same month as the 42nd anniversary of his first concert in the city. , in 1981.

After the double date in Barcelona, ​​’The Boss’ will continue his tour of Dublin (Ireland), Paris (France), Ferrara, Rome (Italy), Amsterdam, Landgraaf (Holland), Zurich (Switzerland) and Gothenburg (Sweden), among other cities, before sealing it on July 25 in Monza (Italy).