Saratov Region Governor Busargin: UAV Destroyed in Engels

A drone was destroyed in the Saratov region on Saturday, July 29. This was reported in its Telegram channel said the governor of the Russian region, Roman Busargin.

“A UAV was destroyed in Engels this morning,” he reported in the publication. At the same time, Busargin added that there were no casualties or damage to infrastructure as a result of the fall of the drone debris.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that at night, air defense forces destroyed 14 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) over several regions of the country. Seven UAVs were intercepted and destroyed over the Kursk region, three over the Belgorod region, two over the Rostov region, one over the Bryansk region, and one over the Lipetsk region.

Acting Kursk Region Governor Alexei Smirnov noted earlier that the region had had a “very difficult night.” “A missile alert has been declared again. Our air defense guys continue to protect us,” he said.