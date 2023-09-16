Poltava military commissar Berezhnoy announced the loss of 90% of the Armed Forces personnel in a year

The acting head of the Poltava regional military registration and enlistment office, Lieutenant Colonel Vitaly Berezhnoy, spoke about the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This is what he’s talking about spoke out in a conversation with the online publication “Poltavashchyna”.

The military commissar revealed the losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and stated that over the year the Ukrainian army lost up to 90 percent of its personnel. He also proposed organizing notification areas in Poltava microdistricts. In his opinion, representatives of local authorities should be present at the sites to help “establish the presence of a person liable for military service.”