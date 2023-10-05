The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, took stock from Granada of what was achieved during his participation in the summit of the European Political Community held in the Spanish city, in which it obtained a commitment to send more anti-aircraft defenses, long-range weapons and artillery from five EU countries.

“Spain, Italy, France, Germany and the United Kingdom, thank you,” Zelensky said in his daily speech to Ukrainians broadcast every night on Ukrainian television.

“We will have more artillery systems. There are clear agreements and it is very important now that winter is approaching,” said the Ukrainian president, who has repeatedly warned of the risk that Russia will begin a new bombing campaign against Ukrainian infrastructure to leave the population without light and heating when the cold arrives

Zelensky also announced that the The Ukrainian army will receive “more artillery and more long-range weapons” from the aforementioned partners.

The head of the Ukrainian state met within the framework of the summit of the European Political Community held in Granada with the leaders of the main European countries. The acting president of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, informed him that Spain will send another six Hawk missile launchers to Ukraine.

Ukrainian soldiers fire from a self-propelled gun at their position in the Kherson area of ​​Ukraine, in the midst of the Russian invasion. See also Two Trump co-defendants turn themselves in in Georgia in election interference case

EFE

