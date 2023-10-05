It feels like forever ago that For the King 2 – the sequel to IronOak Games’ wonderful tabletop-RPG-meets-digital-board-game adventure – was announced (it was actually about 18 months ago, it turns out), but it finally has a release date and is coming to Steam on 2nd November.

For the King 2, which is set some 20 years after the events of the first game, promises another bout of optionally co-operative rogue-like adventuring – this time for up to four pals both locally and online – as players take on the kingdom of Fahrul’s tyrannical queen.

Everything shown so far suggests For the King 2 is more about refinement than radical reinvention, meaning you should expect the same blend of familiar RPG staples – dungeon crawling, questing, turn-based exploration and combat, loot acquisition, and so on – with some Neat story generation through and randomized narrative events, only this time with a few notable tweaks.

There’s a new art-style, for starters, as well as overhauled combat, promising more strategic lane-based play. Then there are new biomes, recruitable mercenaries and pets, deeper customization options across classes, armor, and weapons, plus map-traversing landboats, because who doesn’t love those?

For the King 2 will cost £19.99/€24.99/$24.99 USD when it is comes to Steam on 2nd November, and there’s 10% off ahead of release and for a limited time after launch day, bringing the asking price down to £17.99/€22.49/$22.49 USD for a limited time. Pre-purchasers also get a couple of exclusive rewards: the Primordial Oak Helm, Primordial Oak Armor, and Primordial Oak Backpack. So there you go.