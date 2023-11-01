This Wednesday, November 1, Ukraine reported the largest attack by Russia since the war began. In total, 118 towns were affected by the bombings that reached Ukrainian territory. The authorities confirmed several deaths and dozens of injuries, as well as damaged houses and strategic infrastructure. For its part, Russia also warned of a massive Ukrainian drone attack in the border regions.

“Russia has gone crazy, they have gone crazy for doing this to us,” said Lyubov Katsay, a 68-year-old woman who lives in Kherson, one of the areas affected by the massive Russian bombing in southern Ukraine reported on January 1. November.

Kherson was one of dozens of cities and towns hit in what Ukraine calls the largest Russian attack since the war began.

Interior Minister Igor Klimenko reported this Wednesday that, during the day, 118 towns in 10 regions were bombed. The Russians, the Ukrainian official said, launched massive bombings on the territory of Ukraine, there are dead and wounded.

Russia bombed Kherson throughout the night, Klimeko said, mentioning that, in the afternoon, they attacked the village of Charivne, in the Beryslav district, and the city of the same name. “Two people were injured. The village of Chaikyne, in this same region, was attacked and one person died,” he noted.

But it was not the only region that suffered damage. In Kharkiv, they bombed the Kupyan area. In the village of Petropavlivka one person was killed and another was injured. While in Donetsk one person died as a result of the shelling of the village of Pivzhne.

The same thing happened in Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv. In addition, the minister reported that eight air strikes were carried out against the towns of Krynky and Lviv.

Russian army shelled 118 towns & villages in 🇺🇦 yesterday according to @MVS_UA. This is the largest number of settlements that have come under fire in the entire year. Civilians were killed & wounded. Infrastructure & houses were damaged. Military involved in the shelling that… pic.twitter.com/theijOn5SH — Гюндуз Мамедов/Gyunduz Mamedov (@MamedovGyunduz) November 1, 2023



In Kherson, as in the rest of the towns, the sound of bombs exploding, near or far, keeps its inhabitants on alert. “The shelling is constant, our local territorial community is suffering, at least 30 shells arrive every day,” said Sergiy Oriekhov, deputy head of the Kherson military administration.

After the attacks, several missing people have been reported. Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said that in October alone the commissioner’s hotline received 2,199 calls, an average of 91 per day. “In the last 10 days, 12,526 applications were processed and 11,736 statements were issued. 88 of them refer to children. “We are looking for everyone,” the ministry added.

Fighting on other fronts

Ukraine is also preparing for a new Russian assault on Avdivka, in the eastern region of Donetsk, where more than 1,500 civilians reside.

“We expect a new wave, the third since October 10,” said the head of the Ukrainian military administration, Vitali Barabash, who considers that this attack will be “the most powerful” than the first two attempts to take the city.

Additionally, Ukrainian authorities reported an overnight drone attack that hit and set fire to the Kremenchuk oil refinery in central Ukraine. In an alert on social networks, Ukraine asked citizens to stay in their homes because the presence of several unmanned objects (drones) was reported.

According to sources in the Ukrainian forces, 18 of 20 drones were shot down, but the fall of these objects damaged some railway power lines in a nearby region.

In addition, the oil refinery, civilian homes, a fire station and infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Russian advance amid massive Ukraine attacks

The Russian-imposed governor in Kherson, Vladimir Saldo, reported via the Telegram channel that Ukraine also launched a massive attack on the occupied regions in the south of the country.

“Our air defenses have just repelled a massive enemy missile attack against the southern regions of Russia,” the governor noted.

In Kherson, he said, seven missiles launched by Ukrainian planes and heading towards Crimea were shot down.

Air alarm in Crimea. The temporarily occupied peninsula is preparing to shoot down hundreds of missiles and drones. pic.twitter.com/5zR1iO9C4r — 🌍NOTINAFO -The #NAFO newscast- (@NOTINAFO) October 31, 2023



In Sevastopol, the destruction of “a large number of various aerial objects, in several areas of the entire Crimean peninsula,” was also reported, as described by the governor of the area, Mikhail Razvozhaev.

In total, 48 Ukrainian drones were shot down in the regions annexed by Russia in September last year.

With AFP, Reuters and EFE