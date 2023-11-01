Foreign citizens and injured individuals received permission to leave Gaza, this Wednesday (1st), amid the entry of ambulances into the region to help patients in serious condition to hospitals in Egypt | Photo: EFE/EPA/HAITHAM IMAD

Foreigners of various nationalities were allowed to leave Gaza this Wednesday (1st), following an agreement brokered by Qatar with Israel, Egypt and the terrorist group Hamas.

The General Agency for Crossings and Borders in Gaza issued a statement on social media, calling on foreign passport holders in Gaza at 7am (local time, 2am Brasília time) to cross into Egypt via the Rafah land crossing.

A list of around 500 names was released, including Palestinians with foreign passports and citizens of other countries, such as Japan, Austria and Bulgaria, as well as workers from international organizations.

According to the Brazilian ambassador to Palestine, Alessandro Candeas, no Brazilian was placed on this first list.

The Egyptian press and some witnesses said that a group of Palestinians with dual nationalities crossed from Gaza into Egypt today through the Rafah crossing, in parallel with the entry on the Palestinian side of dozens of ambulances to transfer injured residents of the Strip to Egyptian hospitals.

Egypt receives first injured

Egypt confirmed that this Wednesday (1st) it will receive 81 seriously injured people from the Gaza Strip, to offer them treatment in Egyptian medical centers, of which at least 40 have already crossed the border and been admitted to hospitals in Sinai province. From north.

Sources reported to the Agency EFE that the Egyptian ambulances that crossed this morning to the Palestinian side of the crossing returned with at least 40 serious cases of patients who were admitted to hospitals in Egyptian territory.

“The state of preparedness of all agencies affiliated with the Ministry of Health and the Egyptian Ambulance Authority has been raised to the maximum,” said Egyptian Health Minister Khaled Abdelghafar in a meeting he held today with members of an Egyptian Crisis Committee. your department. (With EFE agency)